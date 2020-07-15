Coleman’s versatile 4-in-1 Camping Stove strikes Amazon low of $75 (Reg. $97)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-in-1 Camping Stove for $75.12 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Upgrade your next camping trip with this versatile 4-in-1 camping stove. It includes stove, wok, and griddle/grill inserts, ensuring you’re ready to be a chef, even when in the woods. It boasts cooking power of up to 7,000 BTUs and 100-square-inches of space. Removable legs and cooktop inserts fit inside its inverted wok, making it a cinch to carry. A push-button ignition negates the need for lighting things up with a match. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Take fun to the next level when adding Nerf’s iPhone-ready Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint to the list. It has hit an all-time low of $25, ushering in 45% of total savings. This bundle provides two players everything they need to face off in head-to-head live-action laser battles. Included smartphone straps empower you to use the Nerf Laser Ops app to track performance, use GPS to locate opponents, and more.

Who knows, if you love your time out there enough, it might be worth investing in a new Magnolia tiny house. We covered the recent debut of a custom model with extravagant comforts like a king-size bed. Read all about it right here.

Coleman 4-in-1 Camping Stove features:

4-IN-1: Includes 3 inserts (stove, wok, and reversible griddle/grill) for multiple cooking options

COOKING POWER: Up to 7, 000 total BTUs

COOKING AREA: 100 sq. in.

PORTABLE DESIGN WITH EASY SETUP: Removable legs and cooktop inserts fit inside inverted wok for easy storage; locking latches secure contents in transit​

EASY TO CLEAN: Water tray catches cooking grease

PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION: For matchless lighting

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!