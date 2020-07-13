Nerf’s iPhone-ready Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint hits $25 (All-time low, Save 45%)

- Jul. 13th 2020 4:29 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Bundle for $24.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Barnes & Noble and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you have been on the hunt for a fun new activity, this Nerf bundle is here to save the day. It provides two players everything they need to face off in head-to-head live-action laser battle. Unlike traditional Nerf blasters, the two included are digital, providing you with unlimited ammo and a quick-reload button to replenish your supply. Two blasters and smartphone armbands are included in the box. Strapping on a smartphone and downloading the Nerf Laser Ops app lets players “customize the blaster, track their performance, earn power-ups, and use GPS to locate opponents during battle.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For those of you on a tight budget, don’t forget that we have Nerf discounts now priced from $5.50. These options are up to 45% off, allowing you to bag a new blaster at an incredible discount. Each offering there is available at Amazon, ensuring the order process is quick and easy.

If you like Nerf, there’s a decent chance you also enjoy video games. With that in mind, you may want to peek at our coverage of the new PS5 game box design. It’s not a huge departure from the past, but shakes things up enough to resemble the upcoming console.

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint features:

  • Battle-ready out of the box*– amp up play with the app
  • Light and sound effects, unlimited ammo, quick-reload button
  • Health, ammo, and team indicators
  • Customize blaster, track performance, detect enemies
  • Includes 2 phone armbands

