Start a Hot Wheels collection: 20-pack of cars now $16 (20% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the 20-pack Hot Wheels Cars Gift Set for $15.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $20 or more, today’s deal is at least a 20% price drop, a new 2020 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A perfect head start for a Hot Wheels setup, this package includes 20 random cars. Whether it’s for a growing collection or to expand the kids’ play set, this is great way to score a load of the 1:64 scale vehicles in one fell swoop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if the 20-pack is overkill or you just don’t like the idea of getting a random assortment of cars, check out the Hot Wheels Mini Collection 10-packs instead. Selling for $13 Prime shipped, there are three different options to choose from, each of which bringing an additional 10 Hot Wheels vehicles to your collection. Rated 4+ stars as well.

We also have some great deals running on NERF blasters starting from around $5 as well as a host of offers on gaming plushy characters. But be sure to head below for even more kids’ toy deals:

More on the Hot Wheels Cars Gift Set:

Reward your child—or your inner child—with Hot Wheels cars!

This pack is trunkloads of fun with 20 Hot Wheels vehicles included.

Jump start your collection today!

Collectors and car enthusiasts crave these amazing 1:64 scale vehicles.

Kids love them to play with their track sets or to enjoy push around play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!