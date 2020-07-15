Start a Hot Wheels collection: 20-pack of cars now $16 (20% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the 20-pack Hot Wheels Cars Gift Set for $15.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $20 or more, today’s deal is at least a 20% price drop, a new 2020 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A perfect head start for a Hot Wheels setup, this package includes 20 random cars. Whether it’s for a growing collection or to expand the kids’ play set, this is great way to score a load of the 1:64 scale vehicles in one fell swoop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
But if the 20-pack is overkill or you just don’t like the idea of getting a random assortment of cars, check out the Hot Wheels Mini Collection 10-packs instead. Selling for $13 Prime shipped, there are three different options to choose from, each of which bringing an additional 10 Hot Wheels vehicles to your collection. Rated 4+ stars as well.
We also have some great deals running on NERF blasters starting from around $5 as well as a host of offers on gaming plushy characters. But be sure to head below for even more kids’ toy deals:
- Wonder Forge Disney Frozen 2 game $6 (Reg. $10+)
- Tonka Classics Steel Front Loader $25 (Reg. $35)
- Tonka Steel Mighty Dump Truck $25 (Reg. $30)
- Skoolzy Rainbow Counting Bears $25 (Reg. $30)
- ArtCreativity Bubble Lawn Mower $20 (Reg. $30)
- balnore Bubble Machine $14.50 (Reg. $18+)
- Paint by Sticker Kids Book $4 (Reg. $6+)
- Play-Doh My Little Pony $15 (Reg. $18+)
- Play-Doh Stovetop Super Playset $17 (Reg. $30)
More on the Hot Wheels Cars Gift Set:
- Reward your child—or your inner child—with Hot Wheels cars!
- This pack is trunkloads of fun with 20 Hot Wheels vehicles included.
- Jump start your collection today!
- Collectors and car enthusiasts crave these amazing 1:64 scale vehicles.
- Kids love them to play with their track sets or to enjoy push around play.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
