Nintendo and Pokémon plushy deals from $11: Kirby, Pichu, Grookey, and more

- Jul. 13th 2020 12:43 pm ET

From $11
Amazon is now offering the Club Mocchi Mocchi Kirby Plush Stuffed Toy for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $30, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is at least 20% off and the lowest price we can find. As ideal for the kids as it is for your growing Nintendo collection, this is a huggable Kirby plushy with vibrant colors that was designed in Japan. Suitable for children 3-years and up, the adorable plushy stands over 12-inches tall. The officially licensed product carries a 4+ star rating and is on sale alongside the rest of today’s gaming plushies below.

More gaming plushy deals:

Speaking of collectibles from the Mushroom Kingdom, LEGO has been unleashing some impressive Nintendo crossovers this year. Here are all the latest Mario theme building sets and be sure to check out the upcoming new NES kit.

Be sure to head over to this morning’s Switch accessories roundup where you’ll find loads of controllers, cases, and more on sale from $10. All of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals can be found right here

More on the Club Mocchi Mocchi Kirby Plush Stuffed Toy:

  • Officially licensed Nintendo product
  • Large, Super soft and huggable plush
  • Features fan-favorites
  • Designed in Japan
  • Collect them all!
  • Suitable for ages 3 years and up

