LG’s budget-friendly G7 Fit Android smartphone falls to new low at $145

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked LG G7 Fit Android Smartphone bundled with a $30 Ting credit for $144.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching up to $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. The added Ting credit lets you get started on a prepaid carrier if you don’t already have a plan. LG’s G7 Fit packs a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Display which is supplemented by IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. A microSD card slot complements the built-in 32GB of storage, and support for Android Pie brings enhanced gesture navigation, digital wellbeing functionality, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Picking up Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $17 is a great way to put some of your savings from today’s deal to use. Outfitting the handset with some added protection can go a long ways, especially if you’ll be picking up LG G7 Fit as your kid’s first handset.

But if you’re looking for something that’s not as entry-level as the lead deal, our Android guide is full of some additional handset offerings. Right now, a series of Motorola smartphones are on sale from $130, alongside the $250 discount on LG’s G8 ThinQ which is still live, as well.

LG G7 Fit Android Smartphone features:

Stay productive with this powerful LG G7 fit™ smartphone. The 16.0-megapixel back-facing and 8.0-megapixel front-facing cameras help you nail every shot, and the 32GB of user memory provides anytime access to all your favorite memories and apps. The 3000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM ensure fast connectivity on this unlocked LG G7 fit™ smartphone.

