Motorola One Hyper sports a pop-up 32MP camera at $300, more from $130

- Jul. 14th 2020 8:27 am ET

Motorola is currently offering its One Hyper 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and comes within $30 of the all-time low. Featuring a 6.5-inch display, Motorola’s One Hyper smartphone touts a 64MP ultra-high resolution sensor and laser autofocus technology for capturing high-quality photos. Unique to this handset is a pop-up 32MP front-facing selfie camera. Plus, 45W Hyper Charging offers “hours of power” in only a few minutes of being plugged in. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional Android handsets from $130.

Other Motorola Android smartphones:

We’re also seeing some higher-end Android handsets on sale, like a $400 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of storage. LG’s G8 ThinQ Smartphone is also seeing a price cut to $500, alongside all of the best app and game deals live right now on Google Play.

Motorola One Hyper features:

Capture incredibly detailed, high-resolution 64 MP photos and 32 MP selfies in any light, with Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision. Immerse yourself in the 6.5” Total Vision FHD+ display for a viewing experience unlike any other. Discreetly concealed behind the phone’s display, the 32 MP pop-up cam opens up quickly so you’ll get the exact shot you wanted in no time at all.

