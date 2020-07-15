Score some free Lowe’s or adidas credit: Gift cards now up to 22% off

Newegg is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. Codes are usually delivered in minutes “or, at most, within 48-hours” at Newegg. This is $10 off with a limit of two per customer and a perfect way to score a nice discount on your next trip to Lowe’s, in-store or online. If you have any DIY projects planned for this summer, you might as well have some discounted credit in your pocket. These gift cards can be used on just about anything at Lowe’s (other than gift cards, of course). More details below.

Newegg is also offering $65 worth of adidas credit for $50 with free digital delivery as well. Perfect for doubling down during the ongoing summer adidas sales, these cards are also a great way to score discounts on newly released items and the like.

Speaking of gift cards, Sam’s Club Memberships are effectively $5 right now due to all of the extra goodies attached. Those include food coupons, gift cards, and more. Also, be sure to visit our ongoing credit card feature for new cashback opportunities, points, and travel perks.

More on Lowe’s gift cards:

A Lowe’s gift card is a great gift for those do-it-yourselfers in your life. This Lowe’s eGift Card can be redeemed at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Store or at www.lowes.com. Lowe’s stores stock 40,000 products in 20 product categories ranging from appliances to tools, to paint, lumber and nursery products. Lowe’s has hundreds of thousands of more products available by special order—offering everything customers need to build, maintain, beautify and enjoy their homes. Lowe’s operates more than 1,766 stores.

