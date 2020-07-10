Sam’s Club Memberships are effectively $5 with this gift card deal

Groupon offers a 12-month Sam’s Club Membership with $30 in gift cards for $35 with email delivery. You’d typically pay $45 at Sam’s Club without any added gift cards or bonuses. Today’s offers brings the effective price of your membership down to $5. This is a great time to score a discounted membership with the added credits, as Sam’s Club already offers stellar deals to begin with and buying in bulk may be particularly helpful during these times of social distancing. Plus, you’ll be prepared for all of the shopping madness later this year.

Unsure where your nearest Sam’s Club is located? Jump over to the find your store tool to locate a warehouse. Be sure to note that some stores may have altered hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more about any potential changes on this landing page.

Check out our home goods guide for additional deals to outfit your space this summer. Just today we’ve spotted a great faucet sale at Home Depot and Woot has notable savings on DEWALT tools. You can browse through all the best home goods offers in our constantly updated guide.

Terms and conditions:

Promotional value expires Aug 30, 2020. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift. Voucher must be redeemed online using link provided with voucher. Contact Sam’s Club at LIVE CHAT with questions. Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam’s Club Membership desk to get physical membership card. Voucher is non-transferable. Offer valid for new Sam’s Club Members only; not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to 6/15/2020. To check your renewal date, please check your billing statement or your online account, or CHAT with an associate. Please have your membership card or statement on hand. Please allow up to 10 business days for delivery of the $5 or $10 eGift Card after activating your new membership where applicable. Your first SamsClub.com purchase must be made within 30 days of activating your membership. Your $20 eGift Card will be delivered approximately three weeks after your first purchase of $20 or more on SamsClub.com. Both eGift Cards will be delivered to the same email address used to activate your membership. Free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings. Instant Savings will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation. Purchasers will be opted into Sam’s Club auto renewal program upon first transaction in club. By enrolling in Sam’s auto-renewal program, you authorize Sam’s to charge the card selected an annual recurring charge in the amount of the, then standard, membership fee for all active memberships on your account. Offer valid for U.S. Sam’s Clubs only; not valid in Puerto Rico. See full terms. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

