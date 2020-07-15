Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Event offers shoes from $26: Sneakers, more

- Jul. 15th 2020 12:34 pm ET

0

Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Event takes up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Polish your everyday look with the Offisir Leather Oxford Shoes. Originally priced at $85, but during the sale you can find it for $30. These shoes are timeless and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, it’s cushioned for added comfort. However, if you can’t find your size, the Riggs Leather Derby Shoes are very similar and are also on sale for $30. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from DSW, GAP, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author