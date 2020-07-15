Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Event offers shoes from $26: Sneakers, more

Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Event takes up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Polish your everyday look with the Offisir Leather Oxford Shoes. Originally priced at $85, but during the sale you can find it for $30. These shoes are timeless and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, it’s cushioned for added comfort. However, if you can’t find your size, the Riggs Leather Derby Shoes are very similar and are also on sale for $30. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from DSW, GAP, and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- Klatin Chukka Boots $52 (Orig. $100)
- X-Ray Leather Boots $40 (Orig. $100)
- Offisir Leather Dress Shoes $30 (Orig. $85)
- Sandbarr Slip-On Sneaker $26 (Orig. $65)
- Kebab Leather Boots $49 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Kailey Slide Sandal $30 (Orig. $60)
- Jadey Espadrille Sandal $40 (Orig. $80)
- Zig Slip-On Mule Sandal $41 (Orig. $90)
- Talent d’Orsay Flats $35 (Orig. $92)
- Glaammar Zip Sneaker $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
