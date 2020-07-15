Century Golem Edition from Plan B Games drops to $24.50 at Amazon (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering the Plan B Games Century Golem Edition for $24.74 Prime shipped. Down from its $40 list price and $30 or so going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This game takes between 30- to 45-minutes for a playthrough and is the perfect Friday night tradition if you’ve been looking for a new way to gather the family around. Offering “simple and pure game mechanics” you’ll quickly dive into the deep strategy found here to win first place in the end. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars.

For a game that’s both faster to play and more familiar, Monopoly Speed is a great option. Coming in at $11.50 Prime shipped, this age-old classic has been rebuilt from the ground up to have much faster gameplay mechanics, taking under 10-minutes to finish a round.

Don’t forget to swing by this deal we spotted on Jenga yesterday. We found the Fortnite Edition down at under $10 Prime shipped, which marks a new all-time low. Plus, Game of Thrones Monopoly, XCOM, and much more are on sale right now.

Plan B Games Century Golem Edition features:

Discover the enchanting beauty of the golem trade road and its mesmerizing crystals ! Wrap your mind around simple and pure game mechanics combined with a touch of hand-building system that lead to endless strategies and decisions. Century: Golem Edition is truly a magical experience and an outstanding game ! ONE YOU WILL PLAY OVER AND OVER AND… OVER AGAIN ! Century Golem Edition was designed by Emerson Matsuuchi and is a fantasy themed version of the smash hit Century Spice Road. In the game, players serve as crystal traders who establish a trading network to collect the right combination of crystals to activate powerful ancient golems. In an effort to distinguish the Golem edition from Spice Road, all of the components were replaced to match the exciting new setting. Century Golem Edition is best suited for crystal traders ages 10 and older. While it could take a century to establish a crystal trading network, we expect a game of Century Golem edition to only take 30 – 45 minutes.

