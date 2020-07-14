Hasbro’s Jenga Fortnite Edition hits Amazon all-time low at under $10 + more

- Jul. 14th 2020 5:01 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Jenga Fortnite Edition game for $9.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $22 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is about $3 below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked. This is the classic tower building game you remember with a series of twists based on the popular Fortnite IP. The goal is still the same here —  don’t let the tower collapse — but there are a few new wrinkles with each player racing their character block up the tower without knocking the whole thing down. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Just for comparison sake, today’s offer on the special Fortnite Edition is actually slightly below the current $10 price tag on the original version. But for a classic game night option that goes for even less, check out Hasbro’s Connect 4 at under $8 Prime shipped and then dig in to the rest of today’s offers below. 

More board/card game deals:

We also have some great NERF discounts at up to 45% off on Amazon right now but this morning’s Gold Box is jam-packed full of Hasbro toys, NERF blasters, and more starting from under $4.

More on Hasbro Jenga Fortnite Edition:

  • Jenga game with a Fortnite twist: It’s an exciting Jenga game with artwork, themes, and characters inspired by the popular Fortnite online video game
  • Spin, stack, climb: Players spin the spinner and follow the commands: the number and type of Blocks to stack, and how many layers their Fortnite character must climb
  • Don’t fall short: Players move their own pegs up and their opponents’ Pegs down as they remove and stack blocks. But if the tower falls As they climb or stack — it’s game over for them

Hasbro

