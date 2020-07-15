Schlage’s Encode Smart Deadbolt hits $188 (New low, 24% off), more from $42

- Jul. 15th 2020 12:19 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot trim in Satin Nickel for $187.82 shipped. While you’d typically pay $249, today’s offer saves you over 24%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new low. Whether you’re looking to expand an Alexa, Assistant, or Ring setup, Schlage’s Encode deadbolt is up to the task with Wi-Fi connectivity. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Hit the jump for more deadbolt deals from $42.

Those looking to expand a Z-Wave setup will also be able to save today, with the Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt for $164.63 at Amazon. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for over $35 in savings and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. This deadbolt sports a similar design to the lead deal with a touchscreen number pad. But instead of Wi-Fi, it works with Z-Wave systems. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Or if you’d rather ditch the smart home functionality entirely, Tacklife’s Electronic Deadbolt is down to $41.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RQYLY5AM at checkout. Here you’ll save 40% from the going rate, marking a new all-time low in the process. A built-in number pad still lets you ditch the keys from your everyday carry. Over 605 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

