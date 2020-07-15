Steph Curry x Under Armour golf collection is here with prices from $13

Under Armour has partnered with the popular athlete Steph Curry for a summer golf collection. This golf line is made of material that stretches, is breathable, and lets you have full-range, which is perfect for your swing. The collection has over 160 items throughout and prices range from $13 and goes up to $200. It also features stylish details with tropical prints that are subtle and nice for summer. The entire line doesn’t launch until August; however, they have a ton of pre-releases you can pick up for this season. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best face masks to workout in from the best athletic wear brands.

“I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule,” Curry said in a press release. “When you look good, you feel good and you play good golf.”

Golf Polo Shirts

This new line has an array of polo shirts that are stylish and functional. One of our top picks from this collection is the men’s UA Range Unlimited Coast Polo. This polo’s fabric was designed to dry quickly and has anti-odor properties to keep you smelling fresh. It has small tropical flowers on the sleeves that make it unique and an all-black coloring that’s sleek.

Another notable polo from the Steph Curry collection is the UA Rage Unlimited Fade option. Its neon coloring is very trendy, and it has a fun faded detail. The fit of the polo was made for comfort with a design that won’t cling to you and resists chafing. It’s priced at $85 and will be a go-to when you head out to play the course.

Golf Bottoms

Having a comfortable bottom is ideal for perfecting your golf swing. The men’s UA Showdown Golf Shorts are a standout from this line. They’re available in a wide variety of color options and priced at $65. This style is lightweight and has a stretch waistband. With over 240 reviews, they’re rated 4.9/5 stars from Under Armour customers.

Better yet, Steph Curry also is debuting his own version of the UA Range Unlimited Slim 5-Pocket Tapered Pants. These pants are very trendy and have a flattering modern fit. This style will be a must-have come fall.

Steph Curry Golf Shoes

If you’re looking for a great golf shoe, the UA Spieth 4 GORE-Tex Style is a wonderful option. Under Armour quotes, “This is the most data-driven, obsessed-over, tested, and designed golf shoe we’ve ever built.” These shoes are breathable, a 3D molded cushioning, and waterproof. They also have a unique footbed that grips the ground for a perfect pivot. However, this style is pricey and goes for $200, although there is an array of less expensive options here.

