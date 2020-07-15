Twelve South AirFly brings additional AirPods functionality at $30 ($15 off)

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly Wireless Transmitter for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $45 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. It’s also $5 less than our July 4th mention. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful at the gym or with Nintendo Switch. Over eight-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4/5 stars.

The cable on Twelve South’s Airfly is slightly short, so putting your savings towards a three-foot extension is a great way to make the most of today’s purchase. This ensures that in tight quarters, whether it’s an airplane armrest of home theater, that you’ll have plenty of room to make your new setup work.

For more Twelve South deals, jump over to our coverage of the HiRise Pro, which is down to $130. Typically as much as $170, this week’s deal marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon.

Twelve South Airfly features:

Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4. 1 technology

Use air Pods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or air Pods

Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.

Tech Specs – Bluetooth V4. 1, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency, aptX and SBC Audio. Battery life: 8+ hours

