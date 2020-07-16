Amazon has Xbox Wireless Controllers down at under $47 right now (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in black for $46.88 shipped. Regularly $60 at Microsoft and Best Buy, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked in quite a while and the best we can find. While Xbox Series X might be on the way now, this controller is compatible with Microsoft’s upcoming flagship machine as well as all of the current generation consoles and Windows 10. This is the latest Bluetooth version with a textured grip, custom button mapping, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For even more affordable options, take a look at PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for $26 Prime shipped. While this option will tether you to your console, and there’s no telling if it will work on Series X later this year, it is nearly half the price of today’s lead deal.

Another big-time Xbox Series X showcase is now scheduled for July 23 and you can read all about what to expect right here. Here’s everything you need to know Microsoft’s upcoming flagship console and what we know so far about Xbox Series S “Lockhart”.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip

Get upto twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One controllers (tested using the Xbox One S console)

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox wireless controller

