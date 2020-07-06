Microsoft has now taken to Twitter to announce the official date of the upcoming Xbox Series X showcase. We already had a good idea another big-time Series X showcase was in the works after Microsoft launched its initial showing in early May, and we now know exactly when that will be. Much like previous pandemic-era presentations over the last couple of months, the livestream will take place via the usual channels at the end of July. Head below for more details and what we expect from the upcoming Xbox Series X games showcase.

Back in early May, Microsoft launched its very first Xbox Series X showcase. The event was headlined by the first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla along with a series of other new titles, but felt somewhat stunted by the lack of Microsoft first-party juggernaut franchises and actual gameplay. While it might feel like Sony’s nearly 30-game presentation for PS5 blew the Series X offerings out of the water, Microsoft is very much not done yet.

If the last event was all about third-party projects, this time it’s all about first-party titles. The Xbox Series X showcase will almost certainly be headlined by Halo Infinite — the upcoming first-person shooter and the sixth mainline entry in the long-running series. Expected to be a launch title for Xbox Series X, it continues the story of Master Chief following the events of Halo 5: Guardians. This month’s presentation will likely be our very first look at gameplay footage from the game running on Series X.

While not much is known regarding what else we might be seeing, other first-party titles are certainly on the docket. Chances are more on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be front and center not to mention something new from the now Microsoft studio, Obsidian.

The upcoming Xbox Series X games showcase, as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, will be available via the Xbox website, its official YouTube channel, and elsewhere. It is set to take place on July 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for the high-resolution trailers and gameplay footage as it happens.

After rampant complaints regarding the lack of actual gameplay footage in the May Series X event, it’s hard to imagine Microsoft dropping the ball that hard on its first-party reveals for the next generation of gaming. The wait for Xbox Series X gameplay footage for Halo Infinite has been long enough and gamers are expecting an E3-worthy showing despite the online-only presentation here.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X console and what looks like an imminent Xbox Series S “Lockhart” reveal.

