Belkin Valet Charging Dock refuels your iPhone + Apple Watch at $60 (40% off)

- Jul. 16th 2020 1:27 pm ET

-

Daily Steals is currently offering the Belkin Valet iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Dock for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats the all-time low there by $32, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Whether you’re looking to simplify the nightstand or add a designated charging stop to your desk, Belkin’s Valet is a notable option. Not only will you be able to dock an iPhone on the built-in Lightning connector, but an integrated Apple Watch puck makes it easy to refuel the wearable, as well. The entire package is complemented by a stylish design with stainless steel accents. Over 150 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables while ditching the wireless charging can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $26. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, as well as the integrating charging cords. Plus, there’s even a dedicated place to sit your AirPods and it comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 3,800 customers.

Last week, Belkin also introduced a collection of new iPhone, AirPod, and Apple Watch Qi chargers with similar streamlined designs to what you’ll find on the featured discount. Get all the details right here.

Belkin Valet Charging Dock features:

The Valet Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone uses the same magnetic technology as the Apple Watch charging cable. Magnets align the connectors automatically, and inductive charging begins instantly. The dock also features an integrated Lightning connector for iPhone. With both connectors hardwired into the dock, charging your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously can be done with a single cable.

