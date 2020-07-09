Today, Belkin is introducing three new wireless charging products to expand its BOOST↑UP line of power accessories. That’s alongside a privacy screen protector for MacBooks that are also getting the announcement treatment today. Starting at $70, the latest Qi charger offerings from Belkin expand on the brand’s previous offerings with three different designs made to accommodate varying budgets and styles. The low-end option is a simple charging pad while the upgraded model comes with support for three devices, including Apple Watch. We have full details, including pricing, on all of today’s announcements down below.

Belkin intros three new chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, more

BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W

The entry-level model of today’s announcement delivers 7.5W charging speeds with universal Qi compatibility for a range of devices, including the latest iPhones and Android smartphones. An LED indicator on the bottom relays when your device has been fully charged and ready to go. Belkin will be charging $69.99 for this model, which is available in your choice of two different colors and is available today.

BOOST↑CHARGE™ Portable Wireless Charger + Stand

Next up is a 2-in-1 portable wireless charger that offers 7.5W of power output and can charge devices in either landscape or portrait modes. An internal 10000mAh battery brings a whole additional level of functionality to the mix, making it easy to wirelessly power up your devices while on-the-go and eliminating the need to carry around an extra wall charger. One USB-A port on the bottom makes it easy to connect additional devices and power-up, as well.

A 2-in-1 wireless charging solution for your home, office, and anywhere else you go. When connected to the stand, this wireless charger delivers an optimal 7.5W of power to your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode.

Available for purchase today in white or black at $79.99.

BOOST↑CHARGE 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Finally, Belkin is rolling our a new 3-in-1 wireless charger that can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. This will give users the ability to trim down their nightstand bulk and enjoy the benefits of only needed to have one charger around at all times.

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods faster and all at the same time with a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. Designed with premium materials uniquely for Apple, this special edition charging dock includes a 7.5W wireless charging pad for an iPhone, a magnetic charging module for an Apple Watch, and a 5W pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods.

It’s available for purchase today in the same black and white color schemes mentioned above for $129.99.

Privacy SCREENFORCE Protector for MacBook

And finally, Belkin is also showcasing its new SCREENFORCE TruePrivacy Screen Protector for MacBooks. It will be compatible with 13, 15, and 16-inch models, covering all of Apple’s most recent offerings in one product.

Easily add full-screen privacy to your MacBook Pro or Air with the removable and reusable SCREENFORCE TruePrivacy Screen Protector. This case-compatible screen protector reduces visibility of your sensitive information through an innovative two-way side filter.

It will retail for $59.99.

