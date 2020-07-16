A 4-can cooler is built into Coleman’s Portable Quad Chair: $25 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Portable Quad Chair for $25 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is one of the best 2020 prices we’ve tracked. When it comes to outdoor chairs, not many come close to this one. Not only will it keep you comfy, it also is ready to ensure you stay hydrated with a built-in cooler that holds four cans of your favorite beverage. That’s not all, there are side pockets, a mesh cup holder, and even height-adjustable arms. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to spend a night under the stars? If so, you’ll want to take advantage of the deal we spotted on Coleman’s Autumn Glen Sleeping Bag. It’s down to $36, which is 20% off what you’d typically have to spend.

Oh, and don’t forget to scope out our coverage of Airstream’s new Basecamp 20 trailer. It boasts a spacious floor plan and stylish appearance that’s bound to make future trips a blast. Solar panels are optional, and there’s even a rugged 20X model that’s made for taking things off-road.

Coleman Portable Quad Chair features:

Built-in Cooler: Keeps up to 4 cans cold and easily accessible

HOURS OF COMFORT: Thanks to fully cushioned seat and back

CONVENIENT FEATURES: Side pockets, mesh cup holder, adjustable arm heights

Dimensions: 24 Inches Wide; 18.1 Inches High

BUILT TO LAST: Strong steel frame supports up to 325 lb.

