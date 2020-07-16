Airstream has taken the wraps off its latest camper, and it’s a beauty. The 2021 Airstream Basecamp 20 sets out to level up road trips and camping with a more spacious design that boasts separate spaces for eating and sleeping. This provides a taste of the comforts found in the recently debuted Magnolia tiny house, but with a lower price and easier-to-tow form factor. While nowhere near as affordable as the Polydrop Trailer, the Airstream brand has a great track record with reputable trailers that have been rolling off the line for around 100 years now. Continue reading to learn more.

Airstream Basecamp 20 beckons you to travel

The newly announced Airstream Basecamp comes in two variants, 20 and 20X. As you might expect, 20X is an upgraded model that takes features to the next level. The company classifies 20X as a “more rugged, trail-friendly” unit. No matter which model you choose, it’s going to be hand-crafted in Ohio and will come in an easy-to-tow package.

According to Airstream, Basecamp 20 is largely a result of customer feedback. Apparently a reasonable amount of Basecamp 16 owners have been asking for additional room, and that’s what the company is now able to offer. Despite tacking on more space, Airstream Basecamp 20 is able to be towed by midsize SUVs and small trucks alike.

Additional room within the new offerings ensures that a rear bed can remain set up during the day without needing to forfeit the utility of its convertible front dinette. Up to four adults can comfortably eat here, making it a comfortable camping solution for many families. Add-on options include solar panels, a microwave, and an air conditioner.

‘This new, larger Basecamp 20 was born out of feedback that owners wanted more space, more flexibility, and the option to have separate spaces for eating and sleeping. We are proud of this latest add to our product offering that continues in the tradition of innovation that supports adventures,’ said Bob Wheeler CEO and President of Airstream.

Pricing and availability

The Airstream Basecamp 20 has a base weight of 3,400 pounds and pricing starts at $45,900. Folks eying the more rugged 20X upgrade will need to set aside at least $48,900, and base weight jumps by 100 pounds. At the moment Airstream Basecamp is built-to-order, and dealers will begin receiving inventory “in the coming weeks.”

9to5Toys’ Take

With most people avoiding crowded places these days, this Airstream release could be met with quite a bit of interest from consumers. Many would argue that now is a great time to explore the outdoors, and Airstream Basecamp 20 is an excellent way to do it. The styling looks great, and most would agree it stays true to a timeless look that has lasted for around 100 years.

