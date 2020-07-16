Polaroid’s OneStep 2 VF captures memories in an instant: $60 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is now offering the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $90, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low as the best price we can find. Ideal for making memories in an instant, this is one of those point and shoot cameras that immediately prints your photos out. Features include a self-timer function, optical grade polycarbonate and acrylic lenses, a 41-degree field of view, and an included USB charging cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just make sure you use the savings on some film so you’re ready to start taking shots on day one. You can score a pack of the Polaroid Instant Film Color Film for $16 Prime shipped on Amazon. Also carrying solid ratings, you’ll find a series of different options on this page including the black frame and color wave film as well.

While we are talking cameras and photography, check out Panasonic’s new Lumix G100 mirrorless as well as Canon’s upcoming 8K camera and more-affordable EOS R6. We also have some great dash cam deals running right now if you’re looking for an extra pair of eyes on the road.

More on the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

