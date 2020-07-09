When Canon announced its EOS R5 camera back in April, it caught our eye and the attention of many others with its 8K RAW and 4K 120fps recording capabilities. Since we’ve been itching for actual specifications. Today is the day we find out all of the details, and many will agree that it’s exciting news. Not only will we get a 45-megapixel EOS R5, but there’s also a more-affordable R6 that Canon states is aimed at “advanced amateurs.” Continue reading to learn more.

Canon unleashes a future-ready 8K camera

With 4K televisions having finally made its way into many homes, it’s unsurprising to see 8K units surface. Much like 4K, it can be easy to question whether 8K will ever truly become prevalent. These concerns are more easily laid to rest when Canon unveils an 8K camera like EOS R5 that will be made available to consumers.

The new Canon EOS R5 will feature both CFexpress and SD UHS-II card slots. Photographers will be greeted with a 0.5-inch OLED electronic viewfinder which sports a 120 fps refresh rate. Content being captured can also be viewed using its 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen.

Its full-frame sensor clocks in 45-megapixels, which is very respectable but still less than half of what you’ll find in the Fujifilm GFX 100 102MP. When it comes to video recording, users can capture at up to 4K120 or 8K30. Body-only pricing is set at $3,899. An R5 and RF 24-105mm lens kit can be purchased for $4,999. Its official release date is slated for July 30.

“The industry has asked for new products that can push their levels of creativity to new heights, and we are confident that the EOS R5 and EOS R6, alongside the new lenses, lens extenders, and the pro printer, will fulfill those needs and more.” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group.

Canon EOS R6 targets “advanced amateurs”

Alongside its new 8K camera, Canon also has EOS R6 in the works. While as robust as EOS R5, this unit is ready to shoot 4K60 without a hitch. Photo resolution is capped at 20.1-megapixels, which is a common number for many other DSLRs. It features dual UHS-II SD card slots, a 3-inch LCD touchscreen, and has a starting price of $2,499. This offering ships on August 31 and can be pre-ordered now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Canon’s upcoming 8K camera is bound to enthuse photographers and videographers alike. It’s clear that the company sees EOS R5 as a tool that will push creativity further, and it’s hard to disagree. While the EOS R6 can seem like a bit of a slouch when going head-to-head with the more powerful R5, it appears to be a solid option for those that can live with 20.1-megapixels and 4K60 recording. And if we’re being honest, most of us fit into that criteria.

