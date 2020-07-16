We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every day of the week we scour Apple’s digital marketplaces for the best price drops on games and apps and today is no exception. We have forbidden simulators, turn-based combat, classic RPGs, peaceful Koi ponds, and much more. Highlights include Cultist Simulator, Traffix: City Rush, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Human Resource Machine, My Koi, Titan Quest HD, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Salsa: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $37, Hasbro Game Night $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HDPix – Wallpapers for You: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mars Information Atlas: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HRV Tracker for Watch: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Elmedia:universal video player: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age. This award-winning game was first released on PC and has more than 200,000 players all over the world. Now we’re bringing the cosmic mysteries of Cultist Simulator to mobile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!