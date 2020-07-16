Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $37, Hasbro Game Night $15, more

- Jul. 16th 2020 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package on PS4 for $36.79 shipped. Regularly $50 in physical form on Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on this extensive collection. It includes 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences including The Story So Far and Kingdom Hearts III. It’s essentially the entire series in one purchase and an ideal way to add the complete Kingdom Hearts saga to your PS4 library. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Hasbro Game Night, Oceanhorn, Blossom Tales Sleeping King, Dragon Quest Heroes II, Strider, PAC-MAN, Final Fantasy X & X-2 HD, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release

Mysterious new hand-painted Creaks game will launch next week on PC/console

LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more

Amazon’s upcoming New World game delayed to spring 2021

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games

Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard