Get three Kasa Smart Light Switch Dimmers for $50 ($20 off)

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual up to $70 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention. It’s also the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. These smart switches offer an upgraded experience with full dimming capabilities, along with Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities. Full scheduling plus 0-100% dimming options make these smart switches arguably some of the most customizable on the market today. If you don’t have a voice assistant setup, just use the smartphone app to control your lights instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump in full force with a smart home setup, consider going with an outlet timer instead. This popular option is $9 and has excellent ratings from over 3,000 reviewers. These simple outlet plugs are ideal for saving energy. Just create a schedule for your lights or fans and you’ll automatically cut down on potential losses.

For more on this year’s best smart plugs, check out Blair’s in-depth guide that explores notable options for every budget and ecosystem. It’s an easy way to compare all of your options before investing heavily in one brand or another.

TP-Link Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Easy Guided Install: Neutral Wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.

0%-100% Dimming with Scheduling: Adjust desired brightness with the button or Kasa app. Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep. Set light schedules for waking up with a soft glow in the morning.

Voice Control: Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

