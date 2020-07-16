Get three Kasa Smart Light Switch Dimmers for $50 ($20 off)

- Jul. 16th 2020 7:50 am ET

0

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual up to $70 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention. It’s also the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. These smart switches offer an upgraded experience with full dimming capabilities, along with Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities. Full scheduling plus 0-100% dimming options make these smart switches arguably some of the most customizable on the market today. If you don’t have a voice assistant setup, just use the smartphone app to control your lights instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump in full force with a smart home setup, consider going with an outlet timer instead. This popular option is $9 and has excellent ratings from over 3,000 reviewers. These simple outlet plugs are ideal for saving energy. Just create a schedule for your lights or fans and you’ll automatically cut down on potential losses.

For more on this year’s best smart plugs, check out Blair’s in-depth guide that explores notable options for every budget and ecosystem. It’s an easy way to compare all of your options before investing heavily in one brand or another.

TP-Link Smart Dimmer Switch features:

  • Easy Guided Install: Neutral Wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.
  • 0%-100% Dimming with Scheduling: Adjust desired brightness with the button or Kasa app. Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep. Set light schedules for waking up with a soft glow in the morning.
  • Voice Control: Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
