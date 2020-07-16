Outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Twelve South BookBook Vol 2: $80 ($20 off)

- Jul. 16th 2020 1:33 pm ET

$80
0

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Gen 3) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen since January. This unique case is comprised of full-grain genuine leather and manages to disguise your 2018 iPad Pro as a book. It supports several viewing angles that are ideal for “sketching, typing, and hands-free viewing.” An interior pocket makes it a cinch to store paperwork or even a compact Bluetooth keyboard. There’s enough room inside this case to keep your Apple Pencil attached, charged, and readily-available. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d rather have a bag that can hold more gear, swing by yesterday’s large roundup of Cocoon, Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey discounts. There you can find up to 50% off your favorite brand while spending as little as $45. The Timbuk2 Studio Tote was our top pick, and it’s ready for any modern MacBook or iPad.

Oh, and if you have a pair of AirPods, don’t forget that Twelve South AirSnap Twill is down to $15. This stylish accessory lets you clip your Apple earbuds onto almost anything, making them easier to carry from A to B. AirPods Pro owners can also get in on the action with a fresh discount on elago’s AirPods Pro Suit Case for $9, which happens to be 25% off regular pricing.

Twelve South BookBook features:

  • Full-grain genuine leather book design protects and disguises iPad for added security.
  • Case supports iPad in multiple angles for sketching, typing and hands-free viewing.
  • Easily keep track of your Apple Pencil – includes space for Apple Pencil for seamless charging on-the-go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
Twelve South

About the Author