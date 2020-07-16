Outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Twelve South BookBook Vol 2: $80 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Gen 3) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen since January. This unique case is comprised of full-grain genuine leather and manages to disguise your 2018 iPad Pro as a book. It supports several viewing angles that are ideal for “sketching, typing, and hands-free viewing.” An interior pocket makes it a cinch to store paperwork or even a compact Bluetooth keyboard. There’s enough room inside this case to keep your Apple Pencil attached, charged, and readily-available. Rated 4/5 stars.

Twelve South BookBook features:

Full-grain genuine leather book design protects and disguises iPad for added security.

Case supports iPad in multiple angles for sketching, typing and hands-free viewing.

Easily keep track of your Apple Pencil – includes space for Apple Pencil for seamless charging on-the-go.

