Microsoft’s Wireless Combo affordably refreshes peripherals: $27.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless 900 Keyboard + Mouse Combo for $27.56 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable combo is comprised of a full-size mouse and keyboard that are said to be comfortable, precise, and quiet. The mouse features an ambidextrous design, making it a great solution for lefties and righties alike. Both peripherals features a clean and minimalistic style that’s bound to simplify cluttered setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Since you’re perusing peripheral deals, you may be in need of a new display. Lucky for you we’ve found a nice discount on Samsung’s 23.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor. It’s currently available for $120, allowing you to swoop in and snag it while it’s within pennies of its Amazon low.

Class up your office furniture when grabbing this deluxe bankers desk chair for $103.50. It too is on sale with over $35 in savings offered. It’s height-adjustable, sports a wooden design, and features dual-wheel casters that are ready for almost any floor type.

Microsoft Wireless 900 Combo features:

Full-size mouse provides comfortable, precise navigation

Quiet-touch keys provide comfortable, responsive typing

Ambidextrous design is great for use in either hand

Hot keys provide easy-access to commonly used functions

Customizable buttons give you access to the Windows features you use most

