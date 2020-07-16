Score a rare discount on the Philips Hue Motion Sensor at a 2020 low of $35

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor for $34.97 shipped. Also available at Home Depot for the same price. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and marks a rare opportunity to score the brand’s official motion sensor at a discount. Perfect for adding some extra automation into your setup, this accessory can detect motion and in turn, have the lights come on when someone enters the room. There’s also integrated light intensity and temperature sensors, as well. Paired with the required Hue bridge, it’ll work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re not tied down to the Philips Hue ecosystem, the Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor provides much of the same functionality as the lead deal, but at a more affordable $19 price tag. This accessory pairs with your SmartThings setup and other ecosystems with Zigbee.

Elsewhere in the world of smart home deals, we’re seeing a collection of meross accessories at up to 35% off from $16. Our guide is also filled with deals on Echo Show, Arlo HomeKit camera systems, and more.

Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor features:

Make your Philips Hue experience even easier. Add a motion sensor to your Hue system and control your lights automatically. Battery powered and completely wireless, place the Hue motion sensor anywhere in your home. Simply walk by to trigger your lights. Ideal for use in hallways, stairways and middle of the night wake ups. Program lights to come on and off when activated. A great accessory for your Philips Hue Ecosystem.

