Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage openers, more from $16

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by the Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and brings the price to a new all-time low. This dual outlet smart plug lets you independently control two lamps or appliances and works with HomeKit out of the box. Those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems will also be able to take advantage of voice control, with smartphone support entering to configure automations and schedules. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for meross smart home deals.

Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted prices on all of the smart home accessories below.

Other meross smart home deals:

Our smart home guide is full of plenty of discounts this morning, like a $150 discount on the Arlo Ultra 4K Camera system which also works with HomeKit. Or if you’d rather expand your Alexa setup, Echo Show 5 comes bundled with 3-months FreeTime Unlimited for $61.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

