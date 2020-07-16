Cruise around at 15MPH with Segway’s ES1 Electric Scooter, now $69 off at $370

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot ES1 Electric Scooter for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $439, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $15 less than our previous mention. Segway brings it all together with this electric scooter, including a lightweight design that can handle a maximum load of 220-pounds. You’ll be able to cruise around at a maximum speed of 15.5MPH with a total range of 15-miles as well. It’s a great option for cruising around town if you’d like something that’s battery-powered but doesn’t cost a fortune. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, you’ll miss the electric-powered design but there’s still a lot to like here.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

Segway ES1 Electric Kick Scooter features:

Safe & smooth riding: equipped with Large, lightweight, and shock absorbent solid tires provide an ideal balance of speed, precision, and comfort for long-distance riding; anti breaking system, cruise control ensures braking safety

Upgraded version: with a upgraded more powerful motor of 300W, Max 700W, Segway ES1 Gen2 can reach to 15. 5 mph (25Km/H), travel up to 15. 5 miles (25 km) and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. (100 kg).

Lightweight & foldable: with a total weight of 24. 9 lbs. (11. 3 kg) and the one click folding system, the Segway ES1 Gen2 kick scooter can be carried with one hand, making it the perfect lightweight travel companion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!