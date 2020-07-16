Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 gaming headset works with Xbox, PS4, Switch at $35

- Jul. 16th 2020 5:15 pm ET

Get this deal
$60 $35
0

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for a headset that can function on Xbox, PlayStation, and even Switch through a single purchase, Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 is a great option. The 3.5mm hookup is universal to nearly every device and Turtle Beach is known for their audio clarity. You can even change how much mic monitoring you have going back into the headset, from off to fully enabled and everything in between. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the Turtle Beach namesake to save some cash. This model on Amazon is $30 shipped and delivers many of the same features that you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, picking up the Xbox Chat Headset saves even more. It’s available for just $15 Prime shipped and is great for those on a tighter budget. While this headset isn’t designed for immersive in-game audio, it does allow you to easily chat with friends while gaming, which can be great if you already have a nice home theater system.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 features:

  • Powerful amplified audio : immerse yourself in your games with rechargeable battery powered amplified sound from your Xbox One and PS4
  • Surround sound ready for Xbox One: optimized to deliver immersive Windows Sonic Surround sound, provided by Microsoft for Xbox One (and compatible Windows 10 PCs)
  • Flip up Mic: Turtle Beach’s renowned high sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and flips up to mute

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$60 $35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals Turtle Beach

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide