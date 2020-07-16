Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 gaming headset works with Xbox, PS4, Switch at $35

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for a headset that can function on Xbox, PlayStation, and even Switch through a single purchase, Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 is a great option. The 3.5mm hookup is universal to nearly every device and Turtle Beach is known for their audio clarity. You can even change how much mic monitoring you have going back into the headset, from off to fully enabled and everything in between. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the Turtle Beach namesake to save some cash. This model on Amazon is $30 shipped and delivers many of the same features that you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, picking up the Xbox Chat Headset saves even more. It’s available for just $15 Prime shipped and is great for those on a tighter budget. While this headset isn’t designed for immersive in-game audio, it does allow you to easily chat with friends while gaming, which can be great if you already have a nice home theater system.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 features:

Powerful amplified audio : immerse yourself in your games with rechargeable battery powered amplified sound from your Xbox One and PS4

Surround sound ready for Xbox One: optimized to deliver immersive Windows Sonic Surround sound, provided by Microsoft for Xbox One (and compatible Windows 10 PCs)

Flip up Mic: Turtle Beach’s renowned high sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and flips up to mute

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!