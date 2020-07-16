Vineyard Vines Now or Never Event takes extra 50% off all sale items from $20

- Jul. 16th 2020 1:00 pm ET

0

Vineyard Vines Now or Never Event takes an extra 50% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. The men’s Sankaty Performance Polo Shirt is currently marked down from just $26 and originally was priced at $90. This polo shirt is a must-have for this summer and has UPF 50 sun protection. It also features built-in stretch and wrinkle-resistant fabric for a comfortable, polished look. The polo has a contrasting whale logo on the chest that’s fashionable and rated 4.7/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Clearance Event that’s offering an extra 60% off apparel, today only.

