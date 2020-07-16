Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event takes an extra 60% off apparel and accessories from $6

- Jul. 16th 2020 12:22 pm ET

0

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers an extra 60% off clearance items with promo code SUMMER60 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Legend Wash Pro Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is on sale for $6, which is down from its original rate of $25. This t-shirt is available in six color options and is moisture-wicking, which is great for summer weather. It’s also very versatile and easy to style with an array of items. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 120 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find the rest of our top picks.

About the Author