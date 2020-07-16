Beat the heat this summer with running shorts for women that are comfortable, affordable, and stylish. All of the top activewear brands for women have debuted short options that are great for running. Most are sweat-wicking, have built-in undergarments, and have secret pockets for your keys or cards. That’s why today we are rounding up the best running shorts for women under $30. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s golf polos that are under $50.

Nike Running Shorts

Nike is known for its high-quality running gear. One of the best women’s running shorts you can pick up this season is the Nike Dry Tempo style. They’re priced at just $24 and come in an array of styles. They have a perfect length to cover your bottom and mesh side panels to help keep you cool. The reflective details promote visual awareness in low light, and they have a brief lining too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 900 Nike customers, and I personally own these shorts and would highly recommend them, as well.

Lululemon Lookalike Shorts

Are you a fan of the Lululemon shorts? CRZ Yoga’s brand via Amazon has their Active Running Shorts for just $24. They have a very similar look to Lululemon’s and even have a logo that’s almost identical. These shorts are also lightweight, quick-drying, have a built-in liner, and an adjustable cord for a perfect fit. Plus, you can find them in eight color options and two size lengths.

New Balance Running Shorts

Being comfortable during a run is a key component. The women’s New Balance Accelerate Running Shorts are priced at $30 and designed for comfort. Its high-waist was made to keep from riding down and sweat-wicking material to keep you dry, no matter the weather. It also has a brief-liner, a zippered key pocket, and reflective details, as well.

Old Navy Running Shorts

Finally, Old Navy has multiple pairs of shorts to workout in for women. One of the most notable pairs is the Mid-Rise Jersey-Waist Run Shorts. For a customizable fit, this style has a drawstring waist and high-rise for added comfort. It also has four-way stretch material, which is great for running, yoga, and much more. The shorts are tagless and breathable too. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options: black, blue, or olive. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Old Navy customers and priced at $23.

