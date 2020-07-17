Give your MacBook a boost with this adjustable stand for $34 (Reg. $50)

Nulaxy Direct (99% positive feedback from 33,000) via Amazon offers its MacBook Stand for $33.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly sells for up to $50. Today’s deal marks the second-best best price all-time. This laptop stand is a suitable companion for any MacBook, Chromebook, or PC setup with support for displays up to 17-inches in size. Most notable amongst the list of features is an adjustable design that can be moved up and down to suit your needs. Not to mention, the elevated design will help to cut down on overheating issues. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more refined option, consider going with the sleek Rain Design aluminum Stands for MacBooks. It’s currently down to $39 from the regular $55 going rate, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Blair has full details in his coverage from earlier this week.

Nulaxy MacBook Stand features:

This laptop stand is compatible with all laptops models and sizes from 10-17.3 inches,such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook, Alienware and more. The computer laptop stand is adjustable in laptop height and also angle of the laptop, you can raise the laptop screen height flexibly from 3.15″ to maximum 10.6″ to eye level for better ergonomics, say goodbye to neck & back pains.

