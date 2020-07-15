Rain Design’s aluminum mStands elevate your MacBook from $39 (Up to 20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Rain Design mStand360 MacBook Stand for $46.87 shipped. Down from its $55 going rate, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen so far this year, and comes within cents of the best discount to date. Comprised of a solid piece of aluminum, the mStand360 elevates your MacBook with a matching finish. It helps tackle neck pain by raising your machine nearly 6-inches off the desk while also improving airflow. At the bottom, there’s a swivel base that allows you to easily rotate your Mac to get the perfect angle and more. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the swivel base on the lead deal can score the standard Rain Design mStand for $38.69 at Amazon. Typically fetching closer to $50, here you’ll save 20% or more while scoring a new 2020 low. This option packs the same design to elevate your MacBook, but without the ability to easily adjust its position like on the mStand360 above. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re upgrading the ergonomics of your setup, Twelve South’s HiRise Pro brings much of the same height elevation as the Rain Design stands to your iMac or monitor. Right now, it’s on sale for $130, saving you 24% from the going rate. Oh, and speaking of Twelve South, the brand’s AirFly accessory just dropped to $30.

Rain Design mStand360 features:

The mStand360, a laptop stand with swivel base, for professionals who require an elegant way to share the screen while enjoying stability. The mStand360’s body is a single solid piece of aluminum with high quality sand-blasted and silver-anodized finish that matches Apple notebooks.

