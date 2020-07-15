Rain Design’s aluminum mStands elevate your MacBook from $39 (Up to 20% off)

- Jul. 15th 2020 1:30 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Rain Design mStand360 MacBook Stand for $46.87 shipped. Down from its $55 going rate, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen so far this year, and comes within cents of the best discount to date. Comprised of a solid piece of aluminum, the mStand360 elevates your MacBook with a matching finish. It helps tackle neck pain by raising your machine nearly 6-inches off the desk while also improving airflow. At the bottom, there’s a swivel base that allows you to easily rotate your Mac to get the perfect angle and more. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star ratingHead below for more.

Those who can live without the swivel base on the lead deal can score the standard Rain Design mStand for $38.69 at Amazon. Typically fetching closer to $50, here you’ll save 20% or more while scoring a new 2020 low. This option packs the same design to elevate your MacBook, but without the ability to easily adjust its position like on the mStand360 above. Rated 4.8/5 stars

While you’re upgrading the ergonomics of your setup, Twelve South’s HiRise Pro brings much of the same height elevation as the Rain Design stands to your iMac or monitor. Right now, it’s on sale for $130, saving you 24% from the going rate. Oh, and speaking of Twelve South, the brand’s AirFly accessory just dropped to $30.

Rain Design mStand360 features:

The mStand360, a laptop stand with swivel base, for professionals who require an elegant way to share the screen while enjoying stability. The mStand360’s body is a single solid piece of aluminum with high quality sand-blasted and silver-anodized finish that matches Apple notebooks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Rain Design

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go