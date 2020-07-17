Moment’s summer sale takes up to 60% off iPhone cases, photography gear, more

Moment has kicked off a summer sale that’s discounting a selection of its smartphone cases, photography gear, and more by up to 60%. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Our top pick is on the iPhone SE 2/7/8 Battery Case at $39.99. Down from $90, today’s offer is $32 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a 2500mAh internal battery, this case adds some extra protection to your handset while also keeping it running through longer photo shoots and the like. iPhone SE already touts the “best single-camera system” from Apple to date, but throwing in compatibility for Moment’s lineup of lenses will elevate your iPhoneography game even further. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 140 shoppers. Head below for more of our top picks.

Top picks from Moment’s summer sale:

Right now, we’re also still seeing a 30% discount on Moment’s MacBook Webcam lens kit at $54. Or if you’re looking to capture some footage that may call for a more rugged solution, DJI’s Osmo 4K Action Cam has dropped to its lowest price in months at $250.

iPhone SE 2 Battery Case features:

The first powered shutter button case for mobile photographers and filmmakers. What makes this case truly unique are its photography features. Capture better action photos (and selfies) using the electronic, DSLR-like shutter button. Shoot longer with additional battery. Drop your case without concern when your wrist or neck strap is attached to the bottom. Securely attach any of our New Moment Lenses, adding a new perspective to your phone camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!