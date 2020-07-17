PopSockets’ Star Wars Baby Yoda phone/tablet PopGrip now $10 (Reg. $15)

- Jul. 17th 2020 3:43 pm ET

Get this deal
33% off $10
0

Amazon is now offering the PopSockets Star Wars The Child Cup PopGrip for smartphones and tablets at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 at Amazon and direct, today’s deal 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is one of those grips that stick to the back of your phone or tablet adorned with the adorable Baby Yoda. This PopGrip features a replaceable/removable top so you can use any one of the brand’s swappable PopTops with the base. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and compatibility information.

This PopSockets PopGrip “sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases.” While it will work on naked smartphones like the iPhone 11, it does not work on iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11Pro Max without a suitable case, for example.

If the Star Wars design doesn’t work for you, there are loads of styles available for $10 on the official PopSockets Amazon storefront. However, you can save slightly more with the PopSockets Collapsible Grip and Stand at under $9 Prime shipped. You won’t get the fancy design or the replaceable/removable top, but the functionality is mostly the same otherwise.

While we are talking smartphone accessories, be sure to check out CASETiFY’s new collection of NASA iPhone cases, the Griffin iPhone SE Survivor series, and Moment’s summer sale. Here are all of the best ongoing deals on Apple phones and tablets

More on the PopSockets Star Wars The Child Cup PopGrip:

  • PopGrip features a swappable PopTop, switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities
  • Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free
  • You spoke, we listened. Improved gel on all PopSockets products, that even works on glass backed phones
  • Allows for hands-free use with a PopSockets mount
  • Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases. Sticks to iPhone 11; will NOT stick to iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11Pro Max without a suitable case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
33% off $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
PopSockets

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard