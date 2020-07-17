PopSockets’ Star Wars Baby Yoda phone/tablet PopGrip now $10 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering the PopSockets Star Wars The Child Cup PopGrip for smartphones and tablets at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 at Amazon and direct, today’s deal 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is one of those grips that stick to the back of your phone or tablet adorned with the adorable Baby Yoda. This PopGrip features a replaceable/removable top so you can use any one of the brand’s swappable PopTops with the base. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and compatibility information.

This PopSockets PopGrip “sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases.” While it will work on naked smartphones like the iPhone 11, it does not work on iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11Pro Max without a suitable case, for example.

If the Star Wars design doesn’t work for you, there are loads of styles available for $10 on the official PopSockets Amazon storefront. However, you can save slightly more with the PopSockets Collapsible Grip and Stand at under $9 Prime shipped. You won’t get the fancy design or the replaceable/removable top, but the functionality is mostly the same otherwise.

While we are talking smartphone accessories, be sure to check out CASETiFY’s new collection of NASA iPhone cases, the Griffin iPhone SE Survivor series, and Moment’s summer sale. Here are all of the best ongoing deals on Apple phones and tablets.

More on the PopSockets Star Wars The Child Cup PopGrip:

PopGrip features a swappable PopTop, switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities

Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free

You spoke, we listened. Improved gel on all PopSockets products, that even works on glass backed phones

Allows for hands-free use with a PopSockets mount

Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases. Sticks to iPhone 11; will NOT stick to iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11Pro Max without a suitable case.

