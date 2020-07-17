Sony’s 65-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV packs a 120Hz panel at $1,078 (Save $322)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X950G 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV for $1,078 shipped. Typically fetching $1,400 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $102. With a 65-inch 4K HDR panel leading the way, this smart TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration and Alexa support. Console gamers will appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate and built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There’s also four HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot included. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $34 adjustable mount at Amazon has nearly 40,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Sony X950G 65-inch AirPlay 2 TV features:

Bring movies to life with this 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD television. The Picture Processor X1 Ultimate detects and enhances hundreds of on-screen objects to produce a bright, clear picture, and the Sound-from-Picture Reality technology syncs with images for harmonious video.

