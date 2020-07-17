Targus’ Pro Backpack totes Apple’s biggest MacBook + iPad Pro: $41 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Targus CitySmart EVA Pro Backpack for $40.85 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This spacious backpack is ready to accommodate PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks with up to 16-inch screen sizes. Its dedicated tablet compartment can hold Apple’s largest iPad, making this a great solution for folks that prefer larger devices. Padding throughout ensures that both your tablet and laptop are protected from damage throughout transit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Chasing affordability? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Lenovo’s Casual MacBook Backpack at under $14. That’s 25% off what it’s been averaging lately, brings it within $1 or so of its Amazon low. The exterior is comprised of water-repellent fabric, helping protect your gear from whatever the weather brings your way.

Oh, and in case you missed it, we spotted a notable discount on Coleman’s Portable Quad Chair. While it can’t fit a laptop, it does have a 4-can cooler that’s built-in, which some would argue is all you need to have an enjoyable evening. Snag yours while it’s on sale for $25, a 30% savings off typical pricing.

Targus CitySmart EVA Pro Backpack features:

Works with 16-inch laptops and under.

It also comes with a dedicated tablet compartment to fit devices up to 12.9-inches.

Adjustable padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry.Integrated trolley strap for easier travel

