Targus’ Pro Backpack totes Apple’s biggest MacBook + iPad Pro: $41 (Save 35%)

- Jul. 17th 2020 2:44 pm ET

$41
0

Amazon is offering the Targus CitySmart EVA Pro Backpack for $40.85 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This spacious backpack is ready to accommodate PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks with up to 16-inch screen sizes. Its dedicated tablet compartment can hold Apple’s largest iPad, making this a great solution for folks that prefer larger devices. Padding throughout ensures that both your tablet and laptop are protected from damage throughout transit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Chasing affordability? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Lenovo’s Casual MacBook Backpack at under $14. That’s 25% off what it’s been averaging lately, brings it within $1 or so of its Amazon low. The exterior is comprised of water-repellent fabric, helping protect your gear from whatever the weather brings your way.

Oh, and in case you missed it, we spotted a notable discount on Coleman’s Portable Quad Chair. While it can’t fit a laptop, it does have a 4-can cooler that’s built-in, which some would argue is all you need to have an enjoyable evening. Snag yours while it’s on sale for $25, a 30% savings off typical pricing.

Targus CitySmart EVA Pro Backpack features:

  • Works with 16-inch laptops and under.
  • It also comes with a dedicated tablet compartment to fit devices up to 12.9-inches.
  • Adjustable padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry.Integrated trolley strap for easier travel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$41
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Targus

About the Author