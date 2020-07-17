Upgrade your cybersecurity with 1 year of Dashlane Password Manager for $30 (Orig. $59)

To stop hackers breaking into your online accounts, it’s essential to use a different password for every site. Dashlane Password Manager provides a secure home for these passwords, letting you log in on any device in seconds. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription on the premium plan for $29.99 (Orig. $59) to 9to5Toys Specials.

A recent study found that 71% of people re-use passwords for multiple accounts. This means that hackers only have to crack one account to access huge amounts of your personal data.

Remembering unique passwords is hard, but Dashlane provides a neat solution. Named App of the Year by both Apple and Google, this app holds unlimited passwords in a digital vault.

When you visit a recognized site, Dashlane automatically fills out your details — meaning you can log in faster than ever. The app can also generate new secure passwords, and store your payment details for faster online shopping.

All your data is synced between devices and protected by military-grade encryption. You can also set up two-factor authentication and nominate an emergency contact.

The service works on every major mobile and desktop platform, with iOS and Android apps rated at 5 stars from 100,000 reviews.

Worth $59, one year of Dashlane Password Manager is now only $29.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!