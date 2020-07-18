WD’s 2TB Wireless Pro HDD is battery-powered, mobile-friendly: $108 ($50+ off)

Amazon is offering the WD 2TB My Passport Wireless Pro Portable External Hard Drive for $107.99 shipped. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. Unlike traditional external drives, this unit sports wireless connectivity for file access using the My Cloud mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. This paves the way for easy streaming of your favorite content with full support for 4K media. A built-in battery lasts up to 10-hours, allowing you to stream all-day on a single charge. It can also be connected using a standard USB 3.0 connection and its battery also duals as a portable power bank. An SD slot allows you to quickly and easily offload a card’s contents onto this portable drive. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Looking for a fresh way to haul your new drive? Not to worry, the Lenovo Casual MacBook Backpack is on sale for under $14. It’s comprised of a water-repellent fabric and padded throughout to protect whatever you’re keeping inside.

While we’re on the topic of storage, did you see that Samsung recently unveiled an 8TB SSD? Sticking with a 2.5-inch form-factor makes this news notable. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices while still offering up up to 560MB/s performance. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

WD 2TB My Passport Wireless Pro features:

Wireless 802.11ac to stream 4K videos and view photos with the My Cloud mobile app on iOS and Android

All-day battery (up to 10 hours)

Built-in power bank to charge your phone, action camera and more

