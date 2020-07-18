WD’s 2TB Wireless Pro HDD is battery-powered, mobile-friendly: $108 ($50+ off)

- Jul. 18th 2020 9:58 am ET

$108
0

Amazon is offering the WD 2TB My Passport Wireless Pro Portable External Hard Drive for $107.99 shipped. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. Unlike traditional external drives, this unit sports wireless connectivity for file access using the My Cloud mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. This paves the way for easy streaming of your favorite content with full support for 4K media. A built-in battery lasts up to 10-hours, allowing you to stream all-day on a single charge. It can also be connected using a standard USB 3.0 connection and its battery also duals as a portable power bank. An SD slot allows you to quickly and easily offload a card’s contents onto this portable drive. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Looking for a fresh way to haul your new drive? Not to worry, the Lenovo Casual MacBook Backpack is on sale for under $14. It’s comprised of a water-repellent fabric and padded throughout to protect whatever you’re keeping inside.

While we’re on the topic of storage, did you see that Samsung recently unveiled an 8TB SSD? Sticking with a 2.5-inch form-factor makes this news notable. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices while still offering up up to 560MB/s performance. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

WD 2TB My Passport Wireless Pro features:

  • Wireless 802.11ac to stream 4K videos and view photos with the My Cloud mobile app on iOS and Android
  • All-day battery (up to 10 hours)
  • Built-in power bank to charge your phone, action camera and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$108
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Western Digital

Western Digital
Storage

About the Author