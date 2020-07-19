Amazon slashes up to $80 off Fire TV Lineup: 4K Stick $35, Recast $150, more

Amazon has kicked off a sale on its lineup of streaming media players headlined by its Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 30% discount, ties our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Amazon has brought 4K HDR support to its latest Fire TV Stick, alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more are available here. Over 207,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning it best-seller status. Head below for more Amazon Fire TV deals.

The Fire TV discounts don’t stop there today, as Amazon is also offering the Recast Two-Tuner OTA DVR 500GB is on sale for $149.99, down from $230. You can also step up to the 1TB Four-Tuner model, which is down from its regular $280 price tag to $199.99. Both discounts match our previous mentions and are some of the best to date. Recast allows you to record cable and OTA content thanks to its built-in DVR capabilities. Rated 4/5 stars from over 6,200 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lastly, we’re also seeing the most recent iteration of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube on sale, which has dropped to $99.99. That’s $20 off the going rate, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With built-in Alexa, Fire TV Cube allows you to not only use your voice to control what content is on the TV, but also the rest of your smart home and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,300 customers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

