Save up to 45% on highly-rated swim goggles in today’s Gold Box from $11

- Jul. 19th 2020 9:16 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of ZIONOR swim goggles priced from $11. Shipping is free on orders over $25 or for Prime members. Whether you’re planning to hit the pool pretty seriously this summer or just want to make your lap swimming a little more comfortable, grabbing a pair of goggles are an essential. Included in today’s sale are a collection of styles ranging from some more entry-level options to higher-end options with UV protection and more. Just about everything in this batch of deals carry 4+ star ratings from over 1,900 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the entire sale here for plenty of ways to outfit your swimming kit with some new goggles. But be sure to lock-in your order today, before the 1-day sale ends.

Last week, Macy’s kicked off a swimwear event, which is a great way to pickup some new bathing suits and more at 50% off including brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and Ralph Lauren. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our fashion guide right now.

ZIONOR Swimming Goggles features:

ZIONOR swim goggles featured with polarized lens, provides better eyes protection against harmful UV rays and lights, restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light, for outdoor swimming, surfing, kayaking and other water related sports

