Bose ANC 700 Wireless Headphones sport a sleek design at $299 ($100 off)

Amazon offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in Arctic White for $299 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low in this colorway. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save big and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones at $40 (or less with the on-page coupon). Of course, there won’t be the suite of voice assistant control or Bose build quality, but these are still a capable pair of headphones at a significant discount. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those preferring to stay within Apple’s ecosystem will want to consider AirPods Pro at $215. Regularly $249, today’s deal equates to one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more

Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in

