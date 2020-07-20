Bose ANC 700 Wireless Headphones sport a sleek design at $299 ($100 off)

- Jul. 20th 2020 7:11 am ET

$299
0

Amazon offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in Arctic White for $299 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low in this colorway. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save big and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones at $40 (or less with the on-page coupon). Of course, there won’t be the suite of voice assistant control or Bose build quality, but these are still a capable pair of headphones at a significant discount. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those preferring to stay within Apple’s ecosystem will want to consider AirPods Pro at $215. Regularly $249, today’s deal equates to one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$299
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Bose

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp