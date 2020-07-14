The organizing gurus from “The Home Edit” have designed a new line at the Container Store for your fridge and pantry. We covered their first line last year in a guide here. The new collection was designed with smart features to help make your day-to-day life a breeze. Some of the features include drawers, lids, trays, and bins. Better yet, the majority of the items are clear to make finding essentials easy and fun. Plus, every item is budget-friendly, with over 16 items under $10 and ranging up to $50. Be sure to hit the jump to find all of our top picks from The Home Edit’s x Container Store’s new line, and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s cologne for this summer.

Refrigerator Organization

Storage bins and containers are the secret to effortless organization. A standout from this new line is the Divided Fridge Drawer. This compartment will help to make any refrigerator look more organized, and it has large handles to easily grab your items. The drawers easily slide open and are spacious to hold everything from vegetables to poultry. Plus, they’re stackable and priced at $20.

Another notable item is the Freezer Dividers for $18. A freezer is a tough place to keep organized, but these dividers make it easy to sort. These bins were designed to fit most freezer drawers, and they are completely clear so contents are always easy to identify.

Pantry Organization

One of the most notable items in the pantry collection is the Cereal Canisters for $22. These clear containers make it easy to identify what’s inside, and they have a large mouth to pour out the cereal. It also features a silicone gasket for an air-tight seal that helps to keep your food fresh.

Spices and canned goods are always tough to organize. However, the Home Edit 3-Tier Shelf makes it easy to sort through. The shelf is priced at $30 and with the 3-tier design, it helps you use your space wisely. Plus, the acrylic design is clear, durable, and dishwasher-friendly.

One of the most genius items from this pantry line is the pre-created labels for just $10. The labels are adhesive to place on any container, and the lettering is white to help them stand out. The package comes with 36 labels with items such as chips, kids, grains, treats, rice, and more. It also comes with pretty handwriting to make everything look cohesive.

