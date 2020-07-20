Today we have spotted a number of notable home office deals at both Staples and Amazon. First up, Staples is now offering the 5-pack of Sharpie Accent Pocket Style Highlighters (assorted colors) for $1.88 shipped. Regularly just over $4.50, and fetching slightly more at Amazon right now, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate and the best we can find. This 5-pack contains yellow, blue, pink and orange Sharpies with a chisel tip for under lining and highlighting. They are said to carry non-toxic, odor-free ink with a “quick-drying Smearguard” blend to resist ugly smudges. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Staples customers. Head below for more home office deals from $2.

If the highlighters above won’t work for your needs, be sure to browse through the options below starting from under $1. You’ll also find some particularly notable Crayola deals for the kids and your adult coloring books. Speaking of which, go grab the free Print and Play Nintendo Animal Crossing activity sheet to keep the young ones busy while you’re getting some work done.

More Home Office Deals:

For more ways to upgrade your office space swing by our home goods and office supply deal hubs. You might also want to give the Koto Work Cabin’s carbon-neutral office space a closer look as well.

More on the Sharpie Accent Pocket Style Highlighters:

Sharpie Accent Pocket Style Highlighters create bright, bold highlights and underlines. The highlighter ink has been specially formulated with Smear Guard technology to dry quickly and resist smearing. Sharpie Accent Pocket Style Highlighters have a versatile chisel tip for underlining and highlighting. Sharpie highlighter colors are bold and transparent for easy review of text. This highlighter pack contains yellow, blue, pink and orange Sharpie highlighters.

