With daily lives changing and working from home becoming more the norm, there’s an impressive shift toward designing creative workspaces. Of course, mini houses have taken off in popularity over recent years, but the US has been slower to embrace dedicated standalone offices.

A new standalone workspace from Koto, a UK-based company, takes an ancient Japanese concept and brings a new office structure to market that’s “natural and carbon neutral.” Head below for full details, including pricing and more on the new Koto Workspace.

Koto brings outdoor workspace to life

Koto is bringing forth a beautiful new design that is certain to take your office space to a whole new level. Designed with Wabi-sabi ideals, a Japanese study of form and function, this single-room structure delivers natural light, an eco-friendly design, and more.

Theo Fales, partner at Kato, says:

Wabi-sabi is the perfect remedy to today’s hectic pace and obsession with perfectionism. Inside the wooden sculpture, light is refracted from many angles of the structure to evoke a sense of shelter and warmth.

Although it’s designed in the United Kingdom, Koto plans to bring its outdoor workspaces to the United States and the rest of Europe. And while the design itself is sure to leave many lusting after this unique space, the price tag isn’t too shabby, either.

Beautiful shell wraps your workspace

The outside of the Koto Work Cabin is wrapped with charred timber planks that are cut out for a long piece of glass to let the sun in. Inside you’ll find a few off-white walls that help keep the temperatures down.

It’s totally designed to be off-grid and carbon neutral, so if you’re truly using it as an office, there will be some upgrades that need to be purchased to include power.

Pricing and availability

Carbon-neutral homes and cabins now available in the UK, Europe and the USA. Buy off-the-shelf designs or commission a bespoke project suitable to your site and budget.

Prices will start at around $33,000 in the US. However, there are some details that need to be hammered out on delivery, which may raise the price a bit. You can learn more about Koto’s offerings on this landing page, where inquiries can be made about customized orders.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!