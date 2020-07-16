As part of its Print and Play offerings, Nintendo is now offering the Animal Crossing activity sheet for free. Just as the name suggests, Nintendo’s Print and Play games are paper-based activities you can print out and play at home for free. The latest entry is centered around the Animal Crossing New Horizons game and is filled with some fun and basic activities. While the actual games might not be all that challenging or interesting for adults, kids will love them and it makes for an interesting addition to your Animal Crossing collection. More details below.

Animal Crossing activity sheet

The free Animal Crossing activity sheet is directly inspired by New Horizons and features some basic activities like a crossword, maze, and more. All you need is the free file to print off, a printer to make that happen, and some pens and pencils.

If you have some mini Animal Crossing fans in the house or are just looking for a quirky new addition to the collection, you can download the Animal Crossing activity sheet for free right here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Nintendo Print and Play activities as well. You’ll find even more Animal Crossing options as well as Pokemon, and more.

While we are talking Animal Crossing, be sure to hit up our hands-on review of New Horizons.

More details from Nintendo:

Looking for a fun way to pass the time? You can download this special activity sheet inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Click the Download and Print button, then open the file on your computer and print. What you’ll need: Paper, Pen or pencil

