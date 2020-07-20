Anker is rolling out a new portable projector today as it expands the Nebula lineup with a fresh portable offering. Unlike the brand’s previous releases, the Nebula Astro arrives with a smaller footprint made to, quite literally, look like an eye. There’s a lot to like here, including support for various streaming services and up to 2.5 hours of battery life, making it a suitable option for traveling and life on the go. Anker is even throwing in a launch day deal that sweetens the price even further. Hit the jump for all of today’s news and details on Anker’s latest announcement.

Anker unveils new portable projector

Anker has slowly been expanding its portable projector offerings in recent years, including a number of higher-end options with full HD compatibility. Today’s announcement is geared a bit more toward kids, with its small footprint and friendly visuals that make it look less like a projector and like an eye.

Once again, Anker is leaning heavily on Android 7 to handle the software side of things, with the option to sideload various apps or take advantage of integrated services like Netflix, Hulu, and others.

With a 100ANSI brightness rating, this isn’t the most powerful of Anker’s offerings, which top out at 500 lumens. However, it should do just fine for summer movie nights outside. It’s also capable of pushing out an image between 20 and 100 inches, which again puts it right in the middle of Anker’s Nebula lineup.

Other notable specs include:

Endless Entertainment: Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more.

Watch Without Worry: Eye Guard Tech provides added protection for curious kids who take an interest in Astro’s bright DLP bulb. If anyone comes within a maximum of 60 cm of the front of the bulb, Astro switches off projection automatically, protecting their eyes.

Entertainment On the Go: With up to 2.5 hours of battery life, you can watch a quick movie or catch multiple episodes of your favorite TV show, no matter where you are.

Pricing and Availability

The new Anker Nebula Astro arrives today at $299.99. However, applying promo code ASTRO111 will drop the launch day price down to $249.99. That’s a $50 savings and, of course, the first discount we’ve tracked to date. Anker will be offering this promotion through July 26.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve really come to love what Anker is doing with its Nebula offerings these days. A blend of affordability, low prices, and ease of use make them a solid option for families and others looking to take entertainment outside or on-the-go.

